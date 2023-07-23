Protection of Chinese nationals top priority, says official

ABBOTTABAD: Commissioner Hazara Division Amir Sultan Tareen on Saturday said that the provision of protection to the Chinese nationals was the top priority of the government of Pakistan and construction of hydropower projects was important for the development of the country.

During a visit to Balakot Ghanwal Hydropower Project, he met with Chinese officials. Deputy Inspector General of Police Hazara Region Tahir Ayub Khan and DPO Mansehra Zahoor Babar Afridi were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner said that the hydropower project would cope with the energy needs of the country. He appreciated China’s role in Pakistan’s development and termed it commendable and valuable. “Providing protection to the Chinese nationals is the top priority of the government,” he said.

DIG Hazara on this occasion instructed the district police officer Mansehra and other police officers to make the security of the Chinese more effective. The commissioner and DIG Hazara assured the Chinese officials of their full cooperation.