Biased recruitment

The Balochistan government seems to be sidelining young cadet pilots. Despite the hard work, struggles and significant investments made by the families of these aspiring commercial pilots, the government appears to be overlooking their potential by favouring non-local pilots, including overage or retired ones. The recruitment process should prioritize merit and transparency to provide equal chances for all aspiring pilots.

With the current system favouring experienced pilots, fresh graduates are left without proper opportunities to gain experience and progress in their careers. By denying them entry-level positions, the government is hindering their growth and impeding the development of a new generation of skilled aviators. The Balochistan government must act against these unfair hiring practices to promote inclusivity and provide young pilots with opportunities to grow and contribute to the industry.

Kifayat Baloch

Quetta