PTI counsel, judge argue in Toshakhana case

The gifts include Diamond MasterGraff Tourbillon Minute Repeater with Makkah Map Dial GM2751, Diamond Cufflinks with 2.12ct H IF and 2.11ct I IF Round Diamonds GR46899, Diamond Gent's Ring 7.20cts, VVSl Rose Gold Pen Set with Pave Diamonds and Enamel Mecca Map. — The News/File

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: Additional District and Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar and PTI counsel Friday engaged in a tiff over completion of cross-examination of a witness in the Toshakhana case.

The court resumed hearing of the case filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) seeking criminal proceedings against the former prime minister for not disclosing the gifts retained from the state depository.

The judge inquired if both witnesses in the case were present in the court to which the ECP lawyer replied in the affirmative. The judge then directed the PTI lawyer Khawaja Harris to cross-examine the witness.

“When did you join the ECP?” the PTI lawyer asked in first question to the witness who said he was employed in 2006 as election officer, adding that he joined the NIM training in May 2023.

When Khawaja Harris asked about his signatures on the complaint, he replied the complaint was computer generated and carried automatic verification. He said his affidavit, which was submitted on Nov 8, 2022, was also attached to the complaint.

At one point, the PTI lawyer said in his opinion the complainant had submitted a false affidavit as “it is also a false case”. He also pleaded the court to summon details of the ECP proceedings in the case.

However, the judge disposed of the plea after the ECP lawyer argued that the Commission’s decision had not been challenged in the court.

Harris later asked the court to adjourn the hearing till Monday as he was not prepared to complete the cross-examination.

The court remarked the cross-examination would be completed today as “we can’t leave it midway”. The PTI lawyer replied he had been cooperating with the court, adding that he had also some other engagements. He said the cross-examination had already taken long.

The judge however denied giving more time, saying the case could not be adjourned till Monday and that the next hearing would be held on Saturday (today).

Meanwhile, an anti-terrorism court Friday extended the interim bail of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in five cases till August 8.

Imran appeared before the court after the expiry of his interim bail. During the hearing, the special prosecutor informed that the police had completed investigations against Imran and found him guilty. The court then extended the interim bail and summoned parties for arguments on Imran’s bail confirmation plea on August 8.