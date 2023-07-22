PMLN panel formed to negotiate interim setup

PM Shehbaz Sharif photographed on December 14, 2022. PID

ISLAMABAD: The five-member committee of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN), constituted by its president and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for undertaking consultations on the question of caretaker premier and dissolution of the National Assembly, has no member from outside Punjab, though two provincial assemblies – Sindh and Balochistan – will also be dissolved along with the National Assembly next month.

The committee will undertake consultations with the parties/ groups which are already part of the government. Sources in the PMLN told The News on Friday the committee would report to PMLN Quaid Nawaz Sharif regarding related developments and seek his guidance on sensitive matters, besides PM Shehbaz. The committee will start its working immediately. The action is believed to be have taken to ease the PM from pressure on the question of dissolution of assemblies and appointment of the caretaker PM. Shehbaz has also advised other parties to form such committees for extensive consultations.

Sources indicated that one of the major parties of the ruling alliance was insisting for brining caretaker PM of its choice. According to constitutional provisions, the PM, as Leader of the House, and the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly were to initiate consultations. Their failure could refer the matter to a parliamentary committee, to be constituted by the NA speaker.

The ECP will be the final authority to pick the caretaker prime minister if the parliamentary committee also fails in selecting a caretaker PM. Interestingly, political parties and groups outside the Parliament have not been taken on board for any such consideration by the government. PTI central leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi had urged the other day that his party should also been taken into loop for upcoming elections, and relevant arrangements, claiming to be major stakeholder, but the government ignored his plea.

Interestingly, the opposition leader in the National Assembly, Raja Riaz Ahmad, had planned a meeting with the premier on August 1 for initial consultations for selecting the caretaker PM. He left Islamabad for Faisalabad on Friday would return on Monday and he would also consult his colleagues in the House to form a committee for the purposes.

Sources said Raja Riaz is keen to talk to former speaker National Assembly Dr Fahmida Mirza for consultations, but she was not available for the purpose. The PMLN committee includes Ishaq Dar, Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Khawaja Muhammad Asif. With formation of the committee, the consultations process has gained full swing for the immediate future setup of administration in the country.