FIA arrest suspects in sexual harassment cases

Islamabad: FIA Islamabad Circle arrested a man on charges of sexually harassing a woman. Accused Muhammad Iqbal was involved in harassing and blackmailing the victim through objectionable pictures. While the accused, Muhammad Iqbal also shared objectionable pictures with the victim's family on WhatsApp.

FIA Cyber Crime Circle Islamabad arrested Muhammad Iqbal and recovered the mobile phone from his possession and sent the mobile phone to the forensic lab for further evidence. A case was registered against the accused under PECA Act.

On the other hand, FIA Anti-Corruption Circle Peshawar is cracking down on elements involved in gas theft. FIA Anti-Corruption Circle Peshawar arrested 2 suspects involved in gas theft and sale of fake medicines. Falaknaz, a resident of Upper Dir, was arrested by raiding a hotel named Peshawar Grill located in Gul Bahar area of Peshawar. The accused had installed an illegal gas connection at the hotel.

According to the report, accused Falk Naz was involved in gas theft worth more than Rs34 lakh annually. During another operation, FIA arrested Muhammad Ismail, a resident of Nowshera, on the identification of the accused who was already arrested against the accused who was playing with the precious lives of people in the name of fake medicines. After FIA arrested the accused, further investigation is going on.

FIA Cyber Crime Circle Quetta and Hyderabad arrested 2 suspects involved in the sexual harassment of women, Muhammad Ashraf and Ghafran Ali. The FIA recovered the mobile phones from the possession of the accused and sent them for forensics, while a case was registered against the accused under the PECA Act.