UN food agency worker killed in south Yemen

DUBAI: A UN food agency staff member has been killed in an attack in Taez province in southern Yemen, the organisation and the health minister of the internationally recognised government said on Friday.
Health minister Qasem Buhaibeh had tweeted his condolences to the World Food Programme staffer´s family, calling for security forces to “arrest the criminals” responsible for the killing. A WFP spokesperson later confirmed the death to AFP, saying: “WFP is deeply saddened that a dedicated staff member was killed in Yemen today by unknown gunmen.
