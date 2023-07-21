 
Friday July 21, 2023
Shahid Ashraf Tarar takes oath as FPSC chairman

By APP
July 21, 2023

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday administered oath to Captain (Retd) Shahid Ashraf Tarar as Chairman Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC). The swearing-in ceremony was held here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr. The president administered the oath in line with Clause (2) of the Article 203C of the Constitution.