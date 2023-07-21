Nawab of Junagarh Muhammad Jahangir Khanji passes away

ISLAMABAD: Nawab of Junagarh, Muhammad Jahangir Khanji passed away in Karachi on Thursday, confirmed his spokesperson.

Khanji was admitted to a private hospital after being diagnosed with cancer where he breathed his last. The funeral prayer of the Nawab will be offered today (Friday) at Junagarh House Karachi after Namaz-e-Juma. The deceased has left his mother, widow, and two children to mourn his death.

Political and social figures have expressed deep grief over the sad departure of Nawab of Junagarh. The Nawab dedicated his entire life to the independence of the Junagarh state and continued his struggle till the last breath of his life. The death of Nawab Muhammad Jahangir is a great loss to the country and his family. Nawab of Junagarh refers to the now defunct ex-lineage of rulers of the princely Junagarh State in British Raj, nowadays Junagarh district in the state of Gujarat in India. It must be noted that Junagarh was a princely state and at the time of partition over 550 states were given the choice to join either Pakistan or India. The Nawab of Junagarh decided to join Pakistan.

Meanwhile, on behalf of Government of Pakistan Ministry of States and Frontier Regions expresses deepest condolences on the death of Sahibzada Mohammad Jehangir Khanji, the Nawab of Junagarh in Karachi Thursday. He passed away at the age of 67 years in Karachi. It would be worthwhile to mention that the grandfather of Nawab Jehangir Khanji Nawab Mahabat Khan as the Ruler of Junagarh State signed instrument of accession to Pakistan on 15th September 1947. Nawab Jehangir Khanji was a remarkable figure a stalwart of political and social advocacy and a tireless champion for the cause of Junagarh. His struggle to highlight the issue of Junagarh’s liberation from Indian occupation at all international forums like his grandfather and father were a testament to his commitment to the cause. His belief in the potential of the people of Junagarh and his unwavering faith in their rights were inspiring. He was a gentleman of integrity and honour. Government of Pakistan extends heartfelt sympathies to the family and friends of the late Nawab and the people of Junagarh and shares their grief. May his soul rest in eternal peace.