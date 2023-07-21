Disappointing

This letter refers to the report ‘Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan after CJP Bandial’s retirement: Khawaja Asif’ (July 19, 2023). The designation of Chief Justice of Pakistan’s Supreme Court is, in my opinion, the most honourable position in the country. Our politicians give statements without any regard to the decorum of such offices. After reading this statement one would ask why Nawaz Sharif would wait for the CJP’s retirement to return.

If this is the level of trust between a popular leader of the country and the chief justice n, then one does not foresee any upholding of the rule of law because things have become all about personal problems and rivalry, while the issues of the country fade into the background.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton AB

Canada