Proposals for changes to Election Act ‘finalised’

Men line up as election officials check their ballot papers during voting in general election at a polling station in Lahore on July 25, 2018. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: The Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms on Tuesday agreed on proposals for amendments to the Election Act 2017 and would now prepare the final draft in consultation with political parties.

An in-camera session of the committee was held here with Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in the chair to examine the Elections Act 2017.

Talking to the media after the meeting, Law Minister Azam Tarar said proposals for electoral reforms had been finalized and were being drafted. All amendments to the Election Act have been agreed upon. “Some written suggestions will come from GDA member Dr Fehmida Mirza,” he said, adding that the amendments had been made beyond the affiliation of political parties. “The fruits of good legislation can only be obtained through good attitudes,” he said.

Tarar said the Election Commission of Pakistan was on board on the amendments. He said overseas Pakistanis would not be able to vote through the internet.

According to sources, once the proposed draft amendments get the nod from political parties, the farewell session of the National Assembly will be summoned for legislation.