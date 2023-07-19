Mango festival ends

Islamabad: Federal Minister of Power, Khurram Dastgir Khan, Senator Rana Mahmood Ul Hassan and Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan were the distinguished guests at the closing ceremony of the mango festival, organised by the Centaurus Mall and MNS Agriculture University.
The festival, which had the theme of ‘Building business network and community outreach,’ captivated attendees with its diverse display of mango stalls, including the much sought-after seedless mangoes
While addressing on the closing ceremony Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, emphasised the event’s objective of facilitating knowledge exchange and promoting various aspects of mango production. He highlighted the significance of post-harvest management, value addition, supply chain improvement, and domestic and export marketing in the mango industry.
Pakistan, he mentioned, holds a prominent position as the fourth-largest mango producer globally, contributing 8% to the global mango production.
The country’s mango cultivation spans across 1.70 million hectares, featuring nine registered mango breeds. Renowned varieties such as Chaunsa, Sindhri, Anwar Ratol, and Langra are widely acclaimed for their exceptional taste.
