New WHO and Unicef data shows that immunization services reached four million more children across the globe in 2022 than in 2021. As per the WHO, 20.5 million children did not receive “one or more vaccines delivered through routine immunization services” in 2022 as compared to 24.4 million children in the previous year. The vaccine against diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis (DTP) serves as the global marker for immunization services, according to the WHO. This means 20.5 million children missed out on one or more DTP vaccine doses last year, with 14.3 million children not receiving a single dose. Pakistan ranks eighth in terms of countries with the most ‘zero-dose’ children – with 611,000 children not receiving a single dose of the DTP vaccine. These figures are certainly alarming and point to the fact that despite recent improvements, large gaps still remain in our vaccination and immunization efforts. This leaves hundreds of thousands of our children vulnerable to disease and an early death. The WHO stresses that while immunization efforts are beginning to improve from the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic on a global level, this does not mean things are getting better everywhere. In most low-income countries, the pace of recovery has been slower compared to the global recovery and some countries have not recovered all together. Considering that our country has historically struggled with vaccination efforts, this is a threat that we cannot dismiss.

Just last year, Pakistan recorded 7622 measles cases and a total of 20 polio cases. While there was a significant drop in measles cases, there was a resurgence in polio in 2022. So far, only one case of the virus has been recorded this year. That so many of our people continue to suffer from diseases that the wealthier countries of the world have all but overcome highlights the need to improve delivery of immunization services and crucial health services in general. This will require more funding, along with training more healthcare workers and immunization teams.

Special attention ought to be paid to female healthcare workers when it comes to immunization efforts as they are more likely to be trusted by mothers with young children; for this Pakistan needs to further invest in its excellent Lady health Workers Programme. There is also the need to dismiss the persistent anti-vaccine propaganda and fake news that discourages families and communities from vaccinating their children and, in the case of polio, even leads to attacks on vaccine workers. This ugly sentiment reared its head during the Covid-19 pandemic when anti-vaccine rumours were rampant, showing that many people still remain suspicious of vaccines regardless of the clear scientific evidence to the contrary. Dispelling this mindset once and for all will require more targeted messaging from the government about the safety of vaccines and their indispensable nature when it comes to saving us from disease and death.