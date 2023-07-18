Disparate impact

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that it was quite unfortunate that electricity prices have had to be raised. But who are the ones who will suffer? The PM should count himself lucky that he is not among the poor majority that will suffer the most from this decision. The latter is struggling to put food on the table and is under tremendous financial stress due to the price hikes, which are apparently the price for saving us from default. Does the PM still expect these people to vote for him and his party?
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
