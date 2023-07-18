BISP empowers beneficiaries

Islamabad: Secretary Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Amer Ali Ahmad, held an E-Kutcheri today to engage with programme’s beneficiaries and resolve their complaints in real-time.

The E-Kutcheri witnessed an overwhelming response from beneficiaries across the country. During the E-Kutcheri, majority of the complaints were promptly checked and rectified on the spot, showcasing the programme's commitment to efficient service delivery. For the remaining grievances, Secretary BISP had directed the relevant authorities to ensure their resolution within a maximum timeframe of three hours.

The Secretary BISP also held a follow up meeting after 3 hours to verify resolution of remaining complaints. The meeting was attended by all provincial Director Generals. All provincial DGs briefed the secretary BISP about steps taken to resolve remaining complaints.