If new census isn’t approved, polls possible on old one: law minister

Azam Nazeer Tarar addressing a press conference on June 22, 2022. — APP

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minster for Law Azam Tarar said on Monday that the Electoral Reforms Committee’s proposals has almost been finalised and the draft of the Electoral Reforms is likely to be presented today (Tuesday) before the committee for approval.

“The electoral reforms are now to be put in writing and the meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms was held behind closed doors as electoral reforms did not come out ahead of time,” he said while talking with the media after in-camera meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms here Monday at the Parliament House.

The Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms holds its in-camera meeting under its chairman and Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Monday at the Parliament House.

Talking with the meeting, after in-camera meeting, Law Minister Azam Tarar said the proposed draft of electoral reforms will be presented to the committee today (Tuesday) and it is expected that the declaration on the written draft will be issued today (Tuesday).

The law minister said it will be seen with reference to a few proposals that they are not in conflict with the Constitution.

In reply to a question, Law Minister Azam Tarar said if the new census is not approved, constituencies are drawn up on the basis of the previous census and elections are held on the same. “The Article 51 of the Constitution contains both cases,” he said.

The law minister said the Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms has representation from all political parties. He hinted that the recommendations of the Electoral Reforms Committee may be made public by today (Tuesday).