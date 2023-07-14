Shajar sets national record

LAHORE: Pakistan’s top sprinter Shajar Abbas on Thursday created a new national record and qualified for the semi-finals of the 100m race in the 25th Asian Athletics Championship in Bangkok.

Shajar clocked 10.37 seconds to finish third in his heat and qualified for the semi-finals which will be held on Friday (today). Shajar improved his previous best timing of 10.38 seconds by just a micro-second which is also a new national record. He had pulled off 10.38 seconds in the Commonwealth Games held in Birmingham last year.

Before leaving for Bangkok, Shajar had told 'The News' that he would create a new national record on the tour. This is the first time that Shajar is featuring in the Asian Championship.

Saudi Arabia’s Akbar Mohammed clocked 10.18 seconds to top heat-3 while Qatar’s Aeun Ogunode Femi clocked 10.18 seconds to finish second. All three from this heat blasted their way into the semi-finals.

Esha Imran will run in the 200m only on Saturday (tomorrow) and on the same day Pakistan’s No2 javelin thrower Yasir Sultan will take part in the javelin throw event.