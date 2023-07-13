PTI prefers not to issue statement on Israeli envoy’s remarks

ISLAMABAD: Despite facing sharp criticism from the ruling coalition over the shocking statement of an Israeli envoy on Pakistan’s internal affairs, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has chosen so far not to issue a formal reaction to this rare development.

PTI’s recently-appointed central Information Secretary (Spokesman) Raoof Hasan was approached on his mobile phone and short questions were sent on his WhatsApp but he preferred not to respond to them.

He was asked as to what his reaction/comment was on the Israeli representative’s statement on Pakistan’s internal matters, as there has been so far no reaction from the party. PTI information secretary checked the message on his WhatsApp but did not respond and then again he was asked, “How does PTI see Israeli statement, which is rare and unique and an endorsement of what this party has been alleging”. However, again, he avoided responding to the second question. Back in November 2018, on the floor of the National Assembly, then ruling PTI’s MNA on reserved seat, Asma Hadded, had delivered a speech, triggering a strong reaction from religious and political spectrum. Later on, the Foreign Office had to issue a statement that Pakistan’s position with regard to Israel remains unchanged.

Ms Hadeed had said that a decision was made between the Muslims and Jews in a Quranic verse that the Jews would pray facing towards Jerusalem or Al-Aqsa mosque while the Muslims would face the Holy Ka’aba. She added that this verse should end the fight between the Muslims and the the Jews and ‘stop saying this’. Without giving a reference, she had also claimed that the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) and Hazrat Ali (AS) had said that ‘befriend your enemy’. Then she went on to claim that the best example of this is that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) worked together with the Jews.

“We resort to bashing of one another by taking name of the Jews and degrade as well. We all are one,” she had maintained citing Darood e Ibrahimi during Namaz.

She urged ulema to find a verse to link the Muslims and them. The PTI MNA had suggested a treaty with the Jews to stop bloodbath of the Muslims, as had the Holy Prophet (PBUH) had done by agreeing to many treaties with the Jews.