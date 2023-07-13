More deaths

These days, a human being’s life is of little value in Sindh. The crime rate is up, reports of innocent people being killed by criminals have become the norm and no one is safe. Recently, three people, including a father and his daughter, were shot dead as part of a vendetta killing in Ghotki District, as per reports.

The provincial authorities are failing to uphold the law and are losing the trust of the people. They must address the issue of crime and make

serious efforts to apprehend criminals.

Muzamil Abbasi

Hyderabad