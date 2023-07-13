More deaths

These days, a human being’s life is of little value in Sindh. The crime rate is up, reports of innocent people being killed by criminals have become the norm and no one is safe. Recently, three people, including a father and his daughter, were shot dead as part of a vendetta killing in Ghotki District, as per reports.
The provincial authorities are failing to uphold the law and are losing the trust of the people. They must address the issue of crime and make
serious efforts to apprehend criminals.
Muzamil Abbasi
Hyderabad
Lack of sanitation throughout the country is causing disease and death. According to Unicef, around 70 per cent of...
Based on their performance up till now, it can be said with confidence that our SOEs have prover to be a total...
Recently, a man ambushed and attempted to sexually assault a woman in the Gulistan-e-Jauhar neighbourhood of Karachi...
Pollution and global warming threaten both the environment and our health and safety. While the glaciers melt, natural...
There are many outdated practices that have managed to remain prevalent in our country and are considered by many to...
Hopefully, the construction of the Green Line – Karachi Metrobus track along University Road and the Safoora Goth...