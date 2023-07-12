HRCP asks govt to restore peace in Kurram

LAHORE: The HRCP has expressed grave concern at reports of civil unrest in Kurram in Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa, including violence perpetrated by rival sects, which has not only led to multiple deaths but also interrupted people’s access to schools and curtailed their freedom of movement, especially that of the local Shia community.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the HRCP said, “There are also alarming reports of rising militancy feeding into local conflicts. The government must immediately undertake to resolve all sectarian differences peacefully and restore law and order to this region.

“We also remind the state that it pledged to mainstream the Newly Merged Districts in 2018 and secure all citizens’ right to life and security while providing them access to healthcare, education and livelihoods. This pledge remains unmet despite the allocation of funds under the Accelerated Implementation Programme,” the HRCP concluded.