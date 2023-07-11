AJK cabinet huddle forms panel for fixing flour price

ISLAMABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq on Monday presided over a cabinet’s meeting, wherein a 12-member committee was formed to maintain a balance between the subsidised and open market flour price as well as improve the government’s flour delivery system in the region.

The meeting also gave approval for making necessary amendments to the existing law regarding the registration of government employees’ associations or organisations.

The committee has been tasked with submitting its recommendations pertaining to maintaining a balance in flour prices and improving the government’s flour delivery system in the state.

The committee’s members include Azhar Sadiq, Majid Khan, Akmal Sargala, Chaudhry Rashid, Mian Waheed, Sardar Zia Qamar, Sardar Amir Altaf, Sardar Faheem Akhtar Rabbani, Diwan Ali Khan Chagatai and Javed Iqbal Badhanvi.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq said the government in principle has decided to increase the salary and pension of government employees on the pattern of the federal government. He, however, maintained that the government would have to bear additional expenses worth Rs18 billion per year.

He said the 12-member committee of the cabinet has also been assigned the task of submitting its recommendations as to how the government could meet these additional expenses and increase the sources of revenue.

The cabinet meeting was attended by senior ministers, Finance Minister Colonel (retd) Waqar Ahmed Noor, government ministers Raja Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, Syed Bazal Ali Naqvi, Sardar Mir Akbar Khan, Sardar Muhammad Hussain and others.