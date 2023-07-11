Israel parliament votes on controversial judicial overhaul

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israel´s parliament began examining a controversial bill on Monday that would limit court powers, in a new political offensive to push ahead with a judicial overhaul that has split the nation.
The changes, proposed by the hard-right government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, have sparked one of the country´s biggest ever protest movements since their announcement in January.
Tens of thousands of demonstrators have taken to the streets in weekly rallies, demanding a halt to the planned overhaul of Israel´s justice system.
Following stiff opposition and growing international criticism -- including from US President Joe Biden -- Netanyahu ordered a “pause” in March to allow for talks on the proposals.
UNITED NATIONS, United States: The goals the world set to ease extreme poverty, improve access to drinking water and...
RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: Israeli forces on Monday shot a gunman who the army said fired on soldiers in the...
Suleman Shahbaz, son of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif. — AFP/FileLONDON: Prime Minister Shehbaz’s Sharif son...
BEIJING: Six people were killed and one wounded in a kindergarten stabbing in southern China´s Guangdong province on...
LONDON: BBC representatives met police in London on Monday over allegations that one of the broadcaster´s top...
SEOUL: North Korea on Monday threatened to shoot down any US spy planes violating its airspace and condemned...