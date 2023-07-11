Mastercard partners with JazzCash

KARACHI: Mastercard has partnered with JazzCash to promote digital payments by introducing affordable acceptance solutions in the country, a statement said on Monday.

The partnership is aimed at launching QR code payments, Pay by Link, and Tap on Phone solutions to facilitate cost-effective and widespread acceptance for merchants at the bottom of the economic pyramid.

The solutions are expected to help enable fast-growing segments, such as freelancers and gig workers, to accept digital payments, in addition to catering to underserved segments, like micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

“At Mastercard, we have pledged to connect 50 million MSMEs worldwide to the digital economy by 2025, with a special focus on 25 million women-owned businesses. Building on our common goal of promoting financial inclusion, our partnership with JazzCash seeks to empower over five million such enterprises to future-proof their businesses,” said Dimitrios Dosis, president, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, Mastercard.