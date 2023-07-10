Adil, Hammad announce retirements

LAHORE: Fast bowler Ehsan Adil and all-rounder Hammad Azam have quit international cricket.

Ehsan made his Test debut in February 2013 against South Africa in Centurion.

He went on to play two more Tests and six One-Day Internationals until 2015, taking five and four wickets in the respective formats.

Prior to his national team debut, Ehsan represented Pakistan in the ICC Men's U19 Cricket World Cup in Australia in 2012. In his domestic career, which spanned from March 2012 to October 2021, he played 67 first-class matches, taking 245 wickets, as well as 67 List A matches (98 wickets) and 68 T20 matches (86 wickets).

All-rounder, Hammad Azam, featured for Pakistan in the ICC Men’s U19 Cricket World Cup 2010 in New Zealand.

He played 11 ODIs (80 runs and two wickets) and five T20Is (34 runs) from 2011 till 2015. His domestic career spanned from December 2008 till June 2021 in which he played 107 first-class (4,953 runs and 186), 114 List A (2,362 runs and 91) and 98 T20s (1,361 runs and 75) wickets.

The PCB congratulated the two for their services to cricket and wished them well for the future.