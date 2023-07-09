Punjab govt to file appeals for cancellation of May 9 miscreants’ bail

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party activists and supporters of former Pakistan´s Prime Minister Imran clash with police during a protest outside the police headquarters where Khan is in custody, in Islamabad on May 10, 2023. —AFP

LAHORE: Punjab government has decided to file appeals for the cancellation of bail against the miscreants involved in the May 9 incidents.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi here on Saturday. The meeting reviewed progress being made in legal actions against the 9th May miscreants. It was decided during the meeting to file appeals for the cancellation of bail of those getting released on bail in high-profile cases. Mohsin Naqvi, while taking strict notice of the non-identification of 171 miscreants involved in arson and vandalism incidents, ordered expeditious completion of the identification process. He directed that cases against all the miscreants should be moved forward professionally and chase against the absconder miscreants should be continued and underscored that absconders should be traced through human intelligence as well as technical.

Mohsin Naqvi further directed that the prosecution process be made more effective, emphasizing that no matter how long the absconder miscreants may hide, they will be found and apprehended. “The national foundation has been assaulted by attacking the military installations on 9th May. Attacks, arson activities, loot and plunder along with vandalism were carried out under regular planning. The obnoxious game which the miscreants played is an unpardonable offence.”

Mohsin Naqvi denounced that terrorism has been done under the guise of politics, vowing that we will take these terrorism cases to their logical end.

Chief Secretary, Advocate-General Punjab, Inspector-General of Police, Additional Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), CCPO Lahore, Secretary Prosecution, Additional IG Special Branch, Additional IG CTD, Commissioner Lahore Division, Deputy Commissioner Lahore and concerned officials also attended the meeting while Commissioners and RPOs of Sargodha, Gujranwala and Rawalpindi participated via video link.