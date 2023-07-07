Ban on sugar export demanded

LAHORE:The progressive group comprising the members of the Lahore Chamber has expressed concern over the daily increasing prices of sugar and demanded the government to ban further export of sugar.

The Progressive Group President Khalid Usman, Senior Vice-President M Arshad Chaudhry and the LCCI Executive Committee members M Ejaz Tanveer and Haji Riaz ul Hassan Thursday stated that the unbridled rising sugar prices are not only affecting the industries but also the common man.