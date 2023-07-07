Major martyred in Khyber operation

RAWALPINDI: Major Syed Abdullah Shah embraced Shahadat while fighting gallantly against terrorists in the Khyber District on Wednesday night.
On the night between July 5 and 6, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation on the reported presence of terrorists in Shakhas, Khyber District. While the establishment of blocking positions to cut the escape routes of terrorists was underway, a party of terrorists was spotted by Major Abdullah, who was leading the operation. As a result of the heavy exchange of fire, Major Abdullah, 33, a resident of Kohat, embraced Shahadat. Three terrorists and their facilitators were apprehended.
“Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate the terrorists present in the area. The security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.
Meanwhile, funeral prayers for Major Abdullah, Naib Subedar Sahib Khan, Naik Muhammad Ibrahim and Sepoy Jehangir Khan were offered in their native towns i.e. Kohat, Mianwali, Dera Ismail Khan and Mardan. The Shuhada was laid to rest with full military honours. Serving and retired officers, soldiers, relatives and a large number of people attended the funerals.
