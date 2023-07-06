IPP will not join any political alliance to contest elections

LAHORE: Istehkam Pakistan Party (IPP) has announced its decision not to join or unite with any other political party in the upcoming general elections and has decided to field its candidates from every constituency across the country.

The party will also soon adopt an effective and different strategy for those leaders of other political parties who want to join the Istehkam Pakistan Party. The Istehkam Pakistan Party discussed these important issues in a meeting held at the Party Secretariat under the Chairmanship of Patron-in-Chief of IPP Jahangir Khan Tareen and Party President Abdul Aleem Khan.

The meeting also held a detailed discussion on party organization and membership campaigns across the country and various leaders were assigned responsibilities in this regard. Discussions were also held on contacts with various political leaders in all four provinces, and progress on their joining the new party. It also discussed in detail the registration of the party and its manifesto. Patron-in-Chief of Istehkam Pakistan Party Jahangir Khan Tareen told the meeting that their focus was to solve the problems of the common man and reduce poverty and inflation. He said that the party will soon present a manifesto in accordance with public aspirations. Abdul Aleem Khan, President of the Istehkam Pakistan Party, said no doubt that the country was currently facing a crisis but he expressed confidence that the country would be taken to the path of development and prosperity through political stability. Senior party leaders Ishaq Khan Khakwani, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan and Auon Chaudhry also expressed their views while Rana Nazir, Chaudhry Ali Akhtar, Mian Khalid Mehmood and other leaders were also present.