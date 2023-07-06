Martyrdom day of Karnal Sher Khan observed

RAWALPINDI: The 24th martyrdom anniversary of Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed, Nishan-i-Haider, was observed on Wednesday.
The Commander of Peshawar Corps, along with the Inspector General of Frontier Corps (North) and the Commander of Force Command Northern Areas, laid a floral wreath at the mausoleum of Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed in his hometown of Swabi (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa).
A smartly dressed contingent of the Pakistan Army presented a guard of honour.
People from various walks of life, as well as civil and military officials and the relatives of the martyrs, attended the wreath-laying ceremony.
