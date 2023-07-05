Alexander Road linking Islamabad with Haripur to cost Rs600 million

Islamabad: A 7-km long Alexander Road, right in the heart of the Margalla Hills, is likely to cost Rs600 million that will link Islamabad with the Haripur area of Khyber-Pakhtun­khawa (KP) province.

According to the details, the funds for this road project would be allocated under a mega rural development package worth Rs20 billion and it would be completed in four months. The civic agency would construct this road in the jurisdiction of Islamabad and it would end at the border of Islamabad and Haripur near Kenthla well. The remaining portion would be constructed by the KP province and both of the roads would be finally merged to make it the shortest route to enter this area from the capital city.

The condition of this road is dilapidated at the moment but its widening and overhauling will certainly help promote tourism in the area as the centuries-old Buddha Caves are also located in the Shah Allah Ditta area. There is also a plan to develop car parking areas on Alexander Road to facilitate local and foreign tourists. A park will also be developed along the road that will provide the tourists with a spot to stay for a while and enjoy the mesmerising landscape of the area. There are also some reservations among the environmentalists over the construction of this road. They argue that increasing construction activities have already caused adverse effects on the natural environment.

An official has said, "We are pursuing a rural development package that will benefit a total of 36 areas with an estimated population of 200,000 people. These areas will also include Muslim Colony (Bari Imam), Nur Pur Shahan, Malpur, Shahdara, Mandla, Kot Hathial, Bani Gala, Lakhawal, Phul Garan, Ghora Baz, Tumair and Lehtrar Road." He said, "We are completing procedural requirements to construct Alexander Road and, hopefully, the project will be launched in the next two months."