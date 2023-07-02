IG prisons celebrates Eid with jail inmates

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Prisons Usman Mehsud visited the Central Jail Dera Ismail Khan, Sub-Jail Tank and South Waziristan to celebrate Eidul Azha with the prisoners.

He visited various sections of the jail, met the prisoners and listened to their problems. He accepted some requests of prisoners. The IG prisons visited jail hospital, inspected the facilities available for sick prisoners, and checked the medication register.

He inspected the Langar Khana (kitchen) and checked the quality of the meals and bread prepared for the prisoners.

Usman Mehsud appreciated the efforts of the jail administration.

In the presence of IG prisons, special meals were also prepared for the prisoners.

The IG prisons visited the new building of the jail and inspected various parts of the new structure.

He acknowledged the efforts of Superintendent of Central Jail Dera Ismail Khan, Samiullah Khan Shinwari, in maintaining order and discipline at the jail.

Later, IG Usman Mehsud visited Sub-Jail Tank and South Waziristan, where Superintendent Ijaz Mehsud briefed him.

The IG prisons inspected various chambers of the jail and expressed satisfaction with the arrangements made for the prisoners.