Warner shines before Australia lose Khawaja in second Test

LONDON: Australia´s David Warner made England pay for dropping him in helpful conditions with a quickfire fifty before the hosts removed Usman Khawaja after protesters briefly disrupted the second Ashes Test at Lord´s on Wednesday.

It looked like Australia would get through the first day´s opening session without losing a wicket when, to what became the last ball before lunch, Josh Tongue bowled Khawaja, playing no shot, for 17 with a delivery that cut back in.

Fellow left-handed opener Warner was 53 not out in Australia´s total of 73-1.

That still represented a good morning´s work for Australia, 1-0 up in the five-match series after a thrilling two-wicket win in last week´s first Test at Edgbaston.

Australia were sent into bat by England captain Ben Stokes on a green-tinged Lord´s pitch and under overcast skies that aided the hosts´ four-strong frontline pace attack.

For all that England´s aggressive ´Bazball´ approach had come under scrutiny in Birmingham, the fact they missed several chances was a bigger factor in their defeat.

Another catch went down in the fifth over at Lord´s with Khawaja reprieved when first slip Joe Root could not hold a tough, low chance off James Anderson. Rain then stopped play longer than the demonstrators had done during a 15-minute break.

And there was more frustration for England when Stuart Broad, who has long troubled Warner in Ashes contests, had the opener edging a drive on 20, only for fourth slip Pope to drop a two-handed catch to his left.

Both batsmen played and missed, unsurprisingly given the bowler-friendly conditions, with Warner also chancing his arm when hitting across the line. But he completed a 66-ball fifty when he pulled fast bowler Tongue, in just his second Test after being recalled in place of injured off-spinner Moeen Ali, for six.