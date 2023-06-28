Murder case registered as TikToker Ayesha’s father suspects foul play

The District South police on Tuesday registered a murder case after the death of popular TikToker Ayesha, whose body was brought to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

A first information report has been lodged under Section 322 (Punishment for qatl-bis-sabab) of the Pakistan Penal Code at the Defence police station.

The complaint was filed by Ayesha’s grief-stricken father, Sultan, who suspects foul play in his daughter’s demise. According to the initial reports, Ayesha allegedly died of a drug overdose during a private party held between Friday and Saturday.

The police identified three suspects in connection with the case, namely Jibran Saleem, Pinky and Ali. The nominated individuals, however, managed to escape after dropping Ayesha off at the hospital. So far, Jibran has been apprehended by the police. Ayesha’s father, Sultan, provided a statement to the police, shedding light on the events leading up to his daughter’s tragic death. He said that he originally hailed from Punjab and worked at a hotel.

“My daughter got married three years ago and moved to Gulistan-e-Jauhar in Karachi,” he shared. “I received a call from the police informing me that my daughter’s body was found. They informed me that she had attended a party with Gibran and a woman named Pinky, where she lost her life due to a drug overdose.”

Sultan denied that his daughter was involved in any sort of drug abuse or dancing. He also mentioned that if Ayesha had been using drugs, her husband would have known about it. Sultan expressed his hope for justice and the police’s cooperation in resolving the case.

At the morgue, where Ayesha’s body awaited her grieving family, Sultan spoke to the media, reiterating his daughter’s innocence and denying any involvement in illicit activities. He added that Ayesha’s husband had not yet come forward to offer his support, emphasising that if his daughter was indeed using drugs, her husband would have been aware of it.

Sultan expressed gratitude to the police for assuring him that justice would be served. Additionally, Ayesha’s mother-in-law has been questioned and her statement recorded by the police. She has provided crucial information about Ayesha’s husband, Muhammad Adil, revealing his addiction to drugs and sporadic appearances at home.

The mother-in-law stated that Ayesha lived with them and worked at a beauty parlour. She emphasised that the family had no dispute with anyone and no legal complications. Following the information obtained from Ayesha’s mother-in-law, the police conducted a raid in the Gulistan-e-Jauhar area and detained Ayesha’s husband, Adil, in connection with the case. Meanwhile, the prime suspect linked to the mysterious death of the TikToker in the Defence bungalow managed to escape.

The police disclosed that on June 24, a woman named Pinky and Jibran left the girl’s body at the hospital. Jibran was apprehended, and the vehicle used in the incident was recovered with the assistance of CCTV footage. Authorities have identified the suspect who rented the bungalow on June 22 as Sameer, a businessman with operations in London and Dubai. According to the police officials, Sameer fled to Britain on the day of the incident, and one of his employees was also suspected to be involved and was currently on the run.