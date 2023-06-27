Punjab CM orders high alert after downpour

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday issued orders for the provincial administration, Punjab Disaster Management Authority, Rescue 1122, and Water and

Sanitation Agency to maintain a state of high alertness, operating round the clock, in response to heavy rainfall in Lahore and other cities.

The chief minister directed the officers concerned to remain present in the field, ensuring the prompt drainage of stagnant rainwater.

He emphasised the need for expeditious water drainage, without any compromise, utilising available machinery to implement the planned drainage strategy within the designated timeframe. He sternly emphasised that no negligence would be tolerated in carrying out the vital task of water drainage.

Addressing the issue of traffic management, the chief minister emphasised the need for special arrangements to facilitate the smooth flow of vehicles, with active efforts required to redress public grievances. He further urged upon the administrative officers and Wasa staff to oversee and complete the water drainage operations, while emphasising the initiation of immediate emergency measures in the event of any unfortunate incidents.

Caretaker chief minister expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to lightning strikes and other accidents in several cities.

He extended his heartfelt sympathies to the aggrieved families and assured them that the government stands shoulder-to-shoulder with them during this difficult time.

Mohsin Naqvi directed the district administration to ensure the provision of top quality medical facilities to the injured, ensuring that their treatment and care leave no room for any deficiencies.