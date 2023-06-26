GB's education system surpasses Islamabad, AJK in IT & mathematics competency

Islamabad:In a ground-breaking report conducted by the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, the educational landscape of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) has emerged as a beacon of success, outshining both Islamabad and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) in terms of technological integration and mathematics competency. The report signifies a remarkable achievement for GB's education system, showcasing its potential and highlighting areas of excellence.

According to the comprehensive survey and competency test conducted across schools in Islamabad, AJK, and GB, it was revealed that GB's teachers possess an unparalleled potential to leverage technology for teaching purposes. Surpassing both Islamabad and AJK, educators in GB demonstrated an exceptional aptitude for utilizing technology, empowering their teaching methodologies and enhancing the learning experience for students. The report also highlighted that 100% of teachers in GB have access to smartphones, indicating a high level of technological readiness among educators in the region.

Equally impressive is the performance of GB students in the realm of mathematics. The report unveiled that students in GB exhibit a higher level of competency in Mathematics compared to their counterparts in Islamabad and AJK. This accomplishment signifies the success of GB's educational system in fostering strong mathematical skills among students, providing them with a solid foundation for future academic pursuits and professional careers.

While GB's achievements are commendable, the report also shed light on English competency, indicating slight lag behind students in Islamabad but surpassing students in AJK. GB's students, despite this small setback, showcased a praiseworthy level of competence in English, showcasing the dedication of both educators and students to excel in this essential subject.

The report's findings celebrate GB's unstoppable educational dream, where technological integration, mathematical prowess, and a commendable level of English competency have emerged as key strengths. The success story of GB's education system serves as an inspiration for other regions, highlighting the power of effective teaching practices and a focus on core subjects. With continued dedication and strategic efforts, GB has set an exemplary benchmark for educational excellence in the country.

As the nation looks forward, GB stands at the forefront, leading the way towards a brighter future with its relentless commitment to education.