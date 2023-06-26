Bublik beats Rublev to win Halle title

HALLE WESTFALEN: Kazakhstan´s Alexander Bublik defeated third seed Andrey Rublev in three sets to win the biggest title of his career at the Halle Open on Sunday.
Bublik won 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 in the final of the traditional Wimbledon warm-up tournament in Germany.
The Kazakh took the first set after breaking Rublev in his opening service game.
Rublev responded by winning the second set in similar fashion but Bublik raced 3-0 ahead in the decider before clinching his second ATP title. "This means the world to me, I´ve been struggling for a year and a half now. It was hard work," he said of his 95-minute triumph.
The 48th-ranked Bublik faced a difficult path to the final, making his way past Borna Coric, Jan-Lennard Struff and Jannik Sinner, before downing home favourite Alexander Zverev in the last four.
LAHORE: With no foreign training tour in sight Pakistan Wrestling Federation is expected to invite Afghanistan for...
PARIS: Lionel Messi has called his start at former club Paris Saint-Germain "very tough", dubbing two successive...
BULAWAYO: Sri Lanka powered into the Super Six stage of the Cricket World Cup qualifying tournament with a crushing...
LONDON: Veteran fast bowler James Anderson vowed England would be "more positive, more aggressive, more entertaining"...
ISLAMABAD: The governing board of the Asian Boxing Confederation that met in Thailand has decided to side with the...
LONDON: Carlos Alcaraz will return to world number one after beating Alex de Minaur 6-4, 6-4 on Sunday to win his...