Khawaja Asif opposes Senate chairman pay, perks bill

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif. — Twitter/@GovtofPakistan/File

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Sunday urged the House not to support the Chairman Senate Salaries, Allowance and Privileges Bill passed by the Senate recently as the country could not afford such incentives in the prevailing economic situation.

Speaking in the National Assembly after the passage of the federal budget for fiscal year 2023-24, the minister said that he has great respect for senators and the Senate as he had started his political career from the Upper House. However, the people and business community are in immense difficulties due to the prevailing financial crisis, he said.

He said the salary of an MNA stood at Rs168,000 a month, which was lower than a federal secretary. Such privilege in the current financial circumstances could not be afforded.

Lauding Finance Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar and his entire finance teams, he said that a balanced budget was presented despite a critical situation.

He expressed the hope that a new era of economic stability would start soon.

The minister also clarified that neither the government was bearing expenditure nor giving any special facility for members of the National Assembly for performing Haj.

Even ordinary people were also part of the special flight to carry pilgrims to Saudi Arabia, he added.

Meanwhile, Khawaja Muhammad Asif said that there is no restriction for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold the next elections in October.

Parliament has given permission to ECP to conduct general elections as per schedule, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The incumbent government has allocated funds for arranging the elections in a free and fair manner, he said.

In reply to a question about life-time disqualification for political leaders, he said, “It is human right violation to disqualify the political leaders for life time.”

About Nawaz Sharif, he said that former prime minister would reach Pakistan soon and lead the election campaign. He hoped that the PMLN would win the general elections with the full support of people.

To a question, he said that PMLN would continue development and welfare works under the vision and guidance of Nawaz Sharif, who had been facing false cases registered against him by the rival party.

Commenting on dissolving assemblies before time, he said that it was just a rumour being spread in the country.