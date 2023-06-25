3 killed, 8 injured as jeep falls into gorge in Torghar

MANSEHRA: Three members of a family were killed and eight others sustained injuries when a jeep plunged into a ravine in the Nusratkhel area of Torghar district on Saturday.

“We have retrieved the bodies and injured from hundreds of feet deep gorge with the help of volunteers and shifted them to a nearby health facility,” Fazl Raheem, the SHO Judbah Police Station, told reporters.

The Rescue 1122 officials and locals rushed to the spot and shifted the dead and injured to the Civil Hospital in Judbah, the district headquarters of Torghar, where doctors pronounced Shah Ferooz, Mohammad Imran and Dakhanullah as dead and the rest were referred to the Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad.