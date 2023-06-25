Repair and restore

After the devastating floods of 2022, numerous schools in Sindh were severely damaged, forcing teachers to conduct classes in hazardous buildings or even under trees. The lack of repair and renovation efforts has forced the students and teachers to take grave risks by continuing to come to school. Basic facilities such as drinking water, electricity and adequate desks and chairs are still unavailable in many schools. To improve the education system, attention should be given to creating a conducive educational environment. The provincial and education authorities must ensure the provision of basic facilities in schools and the legal authorities should take note when they fail to do so.
Ali Gul Leghari
Johi
