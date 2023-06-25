Desperate call

After the devastating floods of 2022, numerous schools in Sindh were severely damaged, forcing teachers to conduct...
Two recent tragedies at sea have shocked the world. One involved up to 800 migrants from poor countries, including...
Public parks serve as invaluable green spaces that benefit our communities. It is crucial that we take proactive...
There is an urgent need to combat the rising incidence of theft and robbery in Karachi. The growing frequency of these...
Street crime has become a major problem in the town of Wahi Pandhi, Dadu, Sindh. Criminals target people for their...
Child marriage is a serious violation of human rights that disproportionately affects young girls. This practice...