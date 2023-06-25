A world of disparity

Two recent tragedies at sea have shocked the world. One involved up to 800 migrants from poor countries, including Pakistan, drowning off the coast of Greece after their boat capsized. The other involves some of the wealthiest people in the world on an ill-conceived leisure trip drowning at the bottom of the ocean after the deep-sea submarine carrying them malfunctioned.
It is quite sad that we live in a world where millions are putting their lives on the line to escape dire financial circumstances, but a handful seem to have more money than they know what to do with.
Aamir Aqil
Lahore
