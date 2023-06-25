Public parks serve as invaluable green spaces that benefit our communities. It is crucial that we take proactive measures to protect and enhance these precious resources. Unfortunately, public parks are increasingly threatened by various factors. Encroachment by private developers, inadequate maintenance and funding and the loss of green spaces to urban expansion pose significant challenges. As a result, these parks face degradation, diminished accessibility and even the risk of vanishing entirely.

To address these issues, it is crucial for local governments and communities to prioritize the preservation and maintenance of public parks. Adequate funding should be allocated to ensure regular maintenance, including landscaping, waste management and infrastructure repairs. Additionally, stringent regulations should be enforced to protect parks from encroachment and inappropriate development.

Minahil Saif

Rawalpindi