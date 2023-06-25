There is an urgent need to combat the rising incidence of theft and robbery in Karachi. The growing frequency of these crimes has created a climate of fear among the residents of the city, who feel that the authorities are not doing enough to ensure their safety and security.

To address this issue, I propose increasing law-enforcement presence, strengthening surveillance systems, fostering community engagement, launching public-awareness campaigns, establishing specialized task forces and improving socio-economic conditions.

Syed Muhammad Arsalan Shah

Karachi