Sunday June 25, 2023
Climate of fear

June 25, 2023

There is an urgent need to combat the rising incidence of theft and robbery in Karachi. The growing frequency of these crimes has created a climate of fear among the residents of the city, who feel that the authorities are not doing enough to ensure their safety and security.

To address this issue, I propose increasing law-enforcement presence, strengthening surveillance systems, fostering community engagement, launching public-awareness campaigns, establishing specialized task forces and improving socio-economic conditions.

Syed Muhammad Arsalan Shah

Karachi