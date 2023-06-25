There is an urgent need to combat the rising incidence of theft and robbery in Karachi. The growing frequency of these crimes has created a climate of fear among the residents of the city, who feel that the authorities are not doing enough to ensure their safety and security.
To address this issue, I propose increasing law-enforcement presence, strengthening surveillance systems, fostering community engagement, launching public-awareness campaigns, establishing specialized task forces and improving socio-economic conditions.
Syed Muhammad Arsalan Shah
Karachi
After the devastating floods of 2022, numerous schools in Sindh were severely damaged, forcing teachers to conduct...
According to the PM, we should all be praying for an early agreement with the IMF. Unfortunately for him, this...
Two recent tragedies at sea have shocked the world. One involved up to 800 migrants from poor countries, including...
Public parks serve as invaluable green spaces that benefit our communities. It is crucial that we take proactive...
Street crime has become a major problem in the town of Wahi Pandhi, Dadu, Sindh. Criminals target people for their...
Child marriage is a serious violation of human rights that disproportionately affects young girls. This practice...