Time to act

Street crime has become a major problem in the town of Wahi Pandhi, Dadu, Sindh. Criminals target people for their valuables in the streets and the police are not doing enough to curb the incidence of robbery and theft.
The local government must initiate a crackdown against the criminal elements.
Mohsin Rustamani
Wahi Pandhi
