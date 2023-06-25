 
Sunday June 25, 2023
Time to act

June 25, 2023

Street crime has become a major problem in the town of Wahi Pandhi, Dadu, Sindh. Criminals target people for their valuables in the streets and the police are not doing enough to curb the incidence of robbery and theft.

The local government must initiate a crackdown against the criminal elements.

Mohsin Rustamani

Wahi Pandhi