Child marriage is a serious violation of human rights that disproportionately affects young girls. This practice deprives them of their fundamental rights to liberty, equality and access to adequate education and healthcare. Furthermore, they are more at risk of experiencing domestic violence and sexual abuse.

The adverse consequences of child marriage are not limited to individuals alone, the entire nation suffers as the gender gap widens, the literacy rate remains low, poverty is perpetuated and opportunities for social mobility are scarce. While the state has taken meaningful steps to curb this practice we need to move faster towards eradicating it fully and helping ensure gender equality.

Engr Waqar Badar Kandhro

Larkana