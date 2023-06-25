Unhealthy lives

Recently, I visited PKLI (Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute) in Lahore. I was taken aback by the huge number of patients in the hospital, both rich and poor.
This is all due to our increasingly unhealthy diets and sedentary lifestyles. We need to take better care of our health and pursue more balanced diets and lifestyles.
Abdul Moiz Dar
Gujranwala
After the devastating floods of 2022, numerous schools in Sindh were severely damaged, forcing teachers to conduct...
According to the PM, we should all be praying for an early agreement with the IMF. Unfortunately for him, this...
Two recent tragedies at sea have shocked the world. One involved up to 800 migrants from poor countries, including...
Public parks serve as invaluable green spaces that benefit our communities. It is crucial that we take proactive...
There is an urgent need to combat the rising incidence of theft and robbery in Karachi. The growing frequency of these...
Street crime has become a major problem in the town of Wahi Pandhi, Dadu, Sindh. Criminals target people for their...