Sunday June 25, 2023
Unhealthy lives

June 25, 2023

Recently, I visited PKLI (Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute) in Lahore. I was taken aback by the huge number of patients in the hospital, both rich and poor.

This is all due to our increasingly unhealthy diets and sedentary lifestyles. We need to take better care of our health and pursue more balanced diets and lifestyles.

Abdul Moiz Dar

Gujranwala