Overly long

The competitive exams conducted by the Balochistan Public Service Commission (BPSC), usually held in Quetta, often last for almost a month, which is far too long. Such a lengthy examination period unfairly disadvantages candidates from underprivileged financial backgrounds.
Candidates are forced to travel away from their native towns and arrange travel and accommodation expenses for a whole month when many of their families are simply struggling to survive amidst the bleak economic environment. The duration of the BPSC exams must be cut to at most two weeks in order to reduce the financial burden on the candidates.
Zohaib Ahmed
Hub
