This letter refers to the news story ‘Senate blunders as it enacts self-serving bills’ (June 20, 2023). The news report makes for shocking reading. The passing of the bill by all senators present, with the exception of Senator Mushtaq Ahmad, displays what a greedy, inconsiderate and reckless lot our lawmakers mostly are.

I don’t think this bill would go down well with the IMF but I suppose that is none of the senators’ concern. Hopefully, there is still time to scrap this bill, which is totally out of touch with the economic miseries being experienced by millions of ordinary Pakistanis.

SRH Hashmi

Karachi