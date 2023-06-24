Charsadda Chowk flyover opened for traffic

MARDAN: Charsadda Chowk flyover was opened for traffic due to the efforts of Mardan Mayor Himatullah Mayar, which had been closed for several weeks due to an alleged dispute between two government departments.

Due to the closure of the flyover, the traffic passing through Mardan Bypass had been severely affected and traffic jams were the order of the day at Charsadda Chowk, said a handout issued here.

Himatullah Mayar said that discussions were held with both the departments in this regard and it was decided to open the flyover immediately in public interest.

He appreciated the efforts of the traffic police personnel to keep the traffic flowing during the closure of the flyover.