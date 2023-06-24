US SC rejects challenge to Biden immigration policy

WASHINGTON: The US Supreme Court, in a victory for the Joe Biden administration, on Friday upheld the federal government´s right to decide which undocumented migrants should be targeted for deportation.
In an 8-1 vote, the nation´s highest court ruled that the states of Texas and Louisiana lacked the legal standing to challenge the federal government´s policy.
Texas and Louisiana filed suit after the Department of Homeland Security, in September 2021, instructed US Immigration and Customs Enforcement to concentrate expulsion efforts on persons who “pose a threat to national security, public safety, and border security.”
Defending the policy of President Joe Biden´s administration in court, Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar said the federal government has to prioritize its efforts because it does not have the resources to pursue the 11 million undocumented “noncitizens” in the country.
Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who wrote the majority opinion, said the states had brought an “extraordinarily unusual lawsuit.”
“They want a federal court to order the Executive Branch to alter its arrest policies so as to make more arrests,” Kavanaugh said. “Federal courts have not traditionally entertained that kind of lawsuit.”
He said if the court ruled in favor of the states it would lead to “expansive judicial direction of the Department´s arrest policies.”
“We could anticipate complaints in future years about alleged Executive Branch under-enforcement of any similarly worded laws -- whether they be drug laws, gun laws, obstruction of justice laws, or the like,” Kavanaugh said.
During oral arguments before the court in November, Texas Solicitor General Judd Stone said prioritizing certain categories of persons for expulsion would impose costs on the state.
LONDON: Hospital doctors in England on Friday announced the longest strike in the history of the state-funded National...
MADRID: Activists on Friday criticised Madrid and Rabat for failing to act faster to help migrants trying to reach...
JOHANNESBURG: At least 31 people, suspected to be illegal miners, are believed to have died last month in an abandoned...
PARIS: Between 30,000 and 35,000 people have died from the effects of summer heat in France since 2014, the country´s...
MOSCOW: The chief of Russian mercenary group Wagner on Friday accused Moscow´s military leadership of ordering...
BEIJING: China issued its highest-level heat alert for northern parts of the country on Friday as the capital baked in...