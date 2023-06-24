Wrong targets

This refers to the letter ‘Credit where it’s due’ (June 22, 2023) by Abbas R Siddiqui. I concur with the writer that the PTI’s record on remittances is indeed praiseworthy. But making progress on one isolated indicator was ultimately not enough to uplift the entire economy.
Had PTI Chairman Imran Khan focused on exports and reviving our terminally ill SOEs instead of wasting all his time on the Sharifs and Zardaris, he could have put Pakistan on the path to prosperity.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
